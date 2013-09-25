Catherine Malandrino’s Kohls Line Is Available Several Days Early: Shop Now!

A little unexpected news to brighten your Wednesday afternoon: Catherine Malandrino’s DesigNation collection for Kohl’s has launched a few days early. The designer is the latest to create a lower-priced line for the retailer’s DesigNation program, following in the footsteps of chic designers like Derek Lam and Narciso Rodriguez. And: if you put in the code JUST4YOU at checkout, you’ll save 20% on your order.

Malandrino’s collection, which takes its inspiration from the designer’s homeland of France, is almost entirely black-and-white, with a dash of navy and muted turquoise thrown in for good measure. The classic color palette, far from seeming dated, is just as stylish as ever, especially when given Malandrino’s casual, slightly tongue-in-cheek touch.

“It’s full of fun,” Malandrino told StyleCaster of her Kohl’s line after her Spring 2014 presentation during New York Fashion Week. “I think fun was the key word when I started designing [the collection for] Kohl’s. You didn’t want it to look too serious. Inspiring for women who love Paris.”

Click through the gallery above to see our favorite pieces from the collection, which ranges from $30 and $150. And head over to Kohl’s to start shopping now!