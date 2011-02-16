Name: Catherine Gray

Agency: Major Model Management

Hometown: Bronxville/Eastchester, New York

New York City Neighborhood: Upper East Side

Most Incredible Model Moment: Getting to eat tons of junk food and candy during the Hayden Harnett Fall/Winter 2009 Fashion Presentation. Let’s face it, the easiest way to a model’s heart is through her stomach. I also loved filming the finale of Bravo’s TV show The Fashion Show.

Favorite Model: Daria Werbowy



Favorite Designer, Photographer, or Stylist You’ve Worked With: So many to choose from… Favorite Designer? Hayden-Harnett. Favorite Photographer? Jimmy Fontaine or Eric Fischer.

Describe your uniform: Skinny jeans and a tank top with high heels.