OMG, the Sleeves on Cate Blanchett’s Alexander McQueen Suit Are Bigger Than My Head

A few summers ago, I picked up a book from the bookstore called Where’d You Go Bernadette by Maria Semple. I devoured it in one day, so of course I was thrilled to find out it was being turned into a film for 2019—starring Cate Blanchett as Bernadette, no less. At a recent screening of Where’d You Go, Bernadette, Cate Blanchett stepped out in front of the cameras in a gorgeous suit, and I’m swooning. I love the casting choice of Cate Blanchett for the role of Bernadette, and I also love what she wore to the Wednesday night screening of the film. Where’d You Go, Bernadette? More like, where’d you go, my breath?

Cate Blanchett truly rocked an Alexander McQueen suit on the red—er, blue carpet. The suit, from McQueen’s Fall/Winter 2019 runway, featured a sleek black pant and jacket with a major twist. While most of the suit looks relatively classic in cut and color, the sleeves pack a big punch. The Alexander McQueen suit boasts royal blue sleeves with shoulder details bigger than Cate Blanchett’s (and my own) head. It’s the ultimate dramatic sleeve look, and I love it. Where’d You Go, Bernadette is about a larger-than-life woman who constantly seeks adventure, and these huge sleeves are a perfect representation of that.

Where’d You Go Bernadette heads into theaters on August 16, and I am so excited to see the book come to life. It’s always a risk to adapt a bestseller into a film, but I have high hopes that Cate Blanchett will be the perfect Bernadette. If her performance in the movie is half as good as these bright blue sleeves, I think we’re all in for a major treat. Until I can cuddle up in the movie theater with a giant bucket of popcorn though, I’ll just be over hear swooning over this outfit.