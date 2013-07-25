Cate Blanchett’s Stylish Week: 5 Ridiculously Chic Outfits In 5 Days

Cate Blanchett has had quite the week, fashion-wise. She’s currently on a media tour to promote her new Woody Allen flick “Blue Jasmine,” and the star has looked incredible while doing it, draping herself in the likes of Balenciaga, Chloé, and Alexander McQueen.

Cate has long been a style star because she simply knows what works for her: a combination of sleek architectural designs with classic (often neutral) colors. She’s one of those remarkable women who are able to throw on a black sheath, slick her hair back, add a swipe of pretty pink lipstick, and look like the chicest woman in the room.

Click through the gallery above to see Cate’s 5 chic outfits from this week!

