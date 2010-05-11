Cate Blanchett Rocks Custom Roger Vivier Boots As Maid Marion In ‘Robin Hood’

Cate Blanchett at Vogue Australia’s 50th Annniversary Party. Photo: Picture Media/INFphoto.com

We knew Maid Marion had to be at least slightly fashionable to pull a sexy do-gooder like Robin Hood, but custom-made designer boots we were not expecting.

Roger Vivier designed some covetable suede multi-buckle and lace-up creations for Cate Blanchett in her role as Robin’s (played by Russell Crowe) mistress in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film, aptly titled, Robin Hood, reports British Vogue.

Bruno Frisoni, artistic director of the high-end French accessories design house collaborated with award-winning costumer Janty Yates on the flat brown boots that meld masculine and feminine, which would appear equally at home in the Enchanted Forest and Fifth Ave.

“I knew his design would be striking but what arrived surpassed my expectations,” Academy Award winner Blanchett explained to the fashion site.

“The boots were sleek, sexy and helped give Marion that contemporary edge that Janty and I were searching for. I didn’t want to take them off,” the flaxen-haired actress added.

Comfy boots in a movie? Not your A-lister usual. Check out the boots below and let us know what you think of them in the comments.



