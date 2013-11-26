StyleCaster
Cate Blanchett Terrifies Us In This New York Times Short Film

Cate Blanchett Terrifies Us In This New York Times Short Film

Julie Gerstein
On Monday, the New York Times released a series of 11 super-short films that are part of a collaborative project between actors and writers called “Making a Scene.” Directed by cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, the films star several Hollywood luminaries, including Robert Redford, Greta Gerwig, and Oprah, but the most chilling and mind-bending is this bizarre clip of Cate Blanchett, who sits down for a meal with a rather animated plate of fish.

“Show me where the bed is, put a blanket over me, and don’t ever let me see you again,” says Blanchett, before collapsing backwards onto the banquette in a fit of dramatics. Yeah, we’re no sure what it’s really about, either.

For the “Making a Scene” project, actors are reading lines written by big names like Spike Jonze, Seth Rogen and Sarah Polley, among others. The entire collection is worth a watch, though we can’t pretend to understand why Bradley Cooper is so mad at water.

