On Monday, the New York Times released a series of 11 super-short films that are part of a collaborative project between actors and writers called “Making a Scene.” Directed by cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, the films star several Hollywood luminaries, including Robert Redford, Greta Gerwig, and Oprah, but the most chilling and mind-bending is this bizarre clip of Cate Blanchett, who sits down for a meal with a rather animated plate of fish.

“Show me where the bed is, put a blanket over me, and don’t ever let me see you again,” says Blanchett, before collapsing backwards onto the banquette in a fit of dramatics. Yeah, we’re no sure what it’s really about, either.

For the “Making a Scene” project, actors are reading lines written by big names like Spike Jonze, Seth Rogen and Sarah Polley, among others. The entire collection is worth a watch, though we can’t pretend to understand why Bradley Cooper is so mad at water.



