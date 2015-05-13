Cate Blanchett Reveals She’s Been in Relationships With Women ‘Many Times’

Gender and sexual orientation have been hot topics in the tabloids lately, and Cate Blanchett is the latest celebrity to publicly reject traditional labels when it comes to her sexuality.

While talking with Variety about her upcoming role in “Carol,” a film that traces the romance between two women (premiering at Cannes Film Festival on May 17) the star revealed that she’s also been in relationships with women “many times” but doesn’t like labels when it comes to her sexual orientation.

The Variety article reads:

When asked if this is her first turn as a lesbian, Blanchett curls her lips into a smile. “On film — or in real life?” she asks coyly. Pressed for details about whether she’s had past relationships with women, she responds: “Yes. Many times,” but doesn’t elaborate. Like Carol, who never “comes out” as a lesbian, Blanchett doesn’t necessarily rely on labels for sexual orientation. “I never thought about it,” she says of how she envisioned the character. “I don’t think Carol thought about it.” The actress studied the era by picking up banned erotic novels. “I read a lot of girl-on-girl books from the period,” she says.

This quote comes just days after Miley Cyrus opened up about her own sexuality, telling Associated Press that not all her relationships have been heterosexual. Cyrus also recently told Out magazine that she would prefer to identify as “nothing,” and–like Blanchett, who’s married to filmmaker Andrew Upton–she doesn’t identify with traditional labels when it comes to gender and sexuality.