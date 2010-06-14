Cate Blanchett Chops Off Her Locks, Sonia Rykiel To Show At New York Fashion Week

Cate Blanchett at the 64th Annual Tony Awards. Image: Image.net/Getty

Watch out layoff stricken fashion editors: Model Agyness Deyn’s online style publication went live this weekend. Are models turned editors the new multi-hypenate? (NAAG)

Get makeup guru Gucci Westman insights, like what to take to a desert island: “Probably sunscreen. And, I mean, youre screwed if you dont have lip balm,” on Beauty Blogging Junkie.

Boys club? Cate Blanchett joined the likes of Hayden Panettiere and Carey Mulligan and opted for a close crop for the summer. (People Style Watch)

Teens don’t want to look like, um, teens anymore thanks to H&M and Forever 21. Sorry, Hollister. (WWD)

Bonjour L’tats Unis! Iconic French designer Sonia Rykiel announced she’s going to show at New York Fashion Week. Fashionista is left to ponder if “preppy” Americans get her aesthetic.



Sonia Rykiel F/W 2010 runway collection. Photo: ImaxTree

