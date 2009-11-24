Cate Blanchett Celebrates Her Broadway Turn and More Big-Time Actors to See on the Stage Right Now

We can’t help but wonder why stars are being attracted to the stage more than ever. Maybe it’s because of the tax credit freeze in Hollywood right now or simply because New York beats out L.A. any given day of the week (yes, even when the subways aren’t running and its freezing cold outside).

Whatever the reason, more of Hollywood’s heartthrobs are headlining Broadway shows and we have to admit, we’re pretty excited about it. Even though the price tag is triple that of a movie, what’s better than watching your favorite star perform in the same room with you? Chances are, if you stick around the cast door after the show, you’ll even get them to pen your Playbill.

Here’s a look at our favorite Broadway beauties and beaus debuting right now:

Cate Blanchett (above) is starring in A Streetcar Named Desire, which heads to the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Nov. 27. Don’t miss the chance to see Cate’s character come alive right before your eyes.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller in After Miss Julie. We think Broadway brought Jude Law and Miller back together.

Jude Law

Jude Law in Hamlet. We swoon over Law’s Shakespearean script.

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels in God Of Carnage. Like Jeff on the big screen better? Lucky for you he just came out with a new movie, The Answer Man.

The next star to take stage right? Kate Hudson. Nicole Kidman urged her to co-star in the movie Nine to consider doing Broadway. Apparently the actress has an affinity for singing and dancing. We’d be glad to see Hudson leave Hollywood for a Broadway debut.