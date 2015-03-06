Confirmed: Cate Blanchett Adopted a Baby Girl!

Congratulations are in order for Cate Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton, who have adopted a new baby girl.

Blanchett’s reps just confirmed the news: “The Upton family (Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton) have adopted a baby girl,” the rep told Us Weekly in a statement. “No further details will be provided.”

This is the couple’s fourth child and only daughter: Blanchett, 45, and Upton, 49, already have three sons: Dashielle, 13, Roman, 10, and Ignatius, 6.

Now, can we get a collective, “awww” at this happy news, please?