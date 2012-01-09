Catch A Glimpse Of Kate Spade’s Pre-Fall 2012

It’s a well-known fact that Kate Spade has pretty much dominated the whole preppy aesthetic — from the girl at the tennis club to the beaches in Montauk, this is one label that’s synonymous with upscale style. So what happens when they team up with another power player in the fashion world, a la Brad Goreski? Sweetie, we’re talkin’ pure preppy bliss.

The Bravo reality TV star/new head stylist for the brand totally tickled us yesterday whe he posted pics on his blog of the new Kate Spade Pre-Fall collection he’d recently curated. Bright and poppy, with retro hints and color-blocking galore, we have to say this is a start of a beauuuu-tiful friendship.

We seriously can’t wait to see what they come out with for Fall. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.