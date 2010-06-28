Catch Beach Fossils LIVE For Free At StyleCaster’s Summer Concert Series!

Watch out NYC! Beach Fossils are getting ready to couch-surf across the country again, playing venues, houses, and festivals throughout the summer.

Originally from slower-paced North Carolina, front man Dustin Payseur moved to Brooklyn, NY to make music and immerse himself in DIY shows at venues like the now-defunct Market Hotel. What began as Payseur’s solo project, gradually grew into the indie four-man band it is today. It was only onwards and forwards from there: They landed a record deal with Captured Tracks who released the band’s seemingly effortless self-titled debut earlier this year.



Front man Dustin Payseur stops by the StyleCaster studio.

So when Dustin stopped by StyleCaster’s studio this past week (fresh performance in DC, natch), we elicited all our persuasive skills to convince the lead singer for an impromptu song. Lucky for us, Payseur is full of energy. “We’re never standing still,” the North Carolina-native chatted on the band’s vibe.

Check out the video above for a one-on-one, but if you want to catch Beach Fossils live, stop by StyleCaster’s Summer Concert Series tomorrow (June 29) for a full-on jam session all for the best price of gratis!

Videographer: Blake Martin for StyleCaster

