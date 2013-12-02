Want: A Pair of Incredibly Dainty Catbird Earrings (For Less Than $100!)

What: These incredibly dainty Catbird earrings that feature a handmade sterling silver ballet barre with a dainty chain that connects to the back.

Why: We’ve long been in search of earring to wear on a daily basis that aren’t quite statement baubles but also are a little more exciting than a pair of basic studs, and these fit the bill.

How: If you’re a gal with more than one piercing in your ear—for example, one in the top cartilage as well as the lobe—we like the idea of wearing more than one in one ear. Otherwise, they look lovely as-is, and come in rose gold, white gold, and yellow old iterations.

Ballerina Earrings in Sterling Silver, $76; at Catbird