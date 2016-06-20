Your Cat Can Now Enjoy a Glass of Wine with You

Meet Apollo Peak, America’s first cat-wine maker, which is here to make sure you never have to drain a bottle of pinot on the couch by yourself at home while your cat quietly judges you from the sofa. Flavors include Pinot Meow and MosCATo, which, despite their names, won’t get your cat drunk—the drink’s composed of organic catnip, water, and organic beet juice, and is completely safe for your cat to guzzle.

I imagine that in practice, drinking with your cats would look something like this Taylor Swift Coke commercial, except swap the soda for some Pinot Meow.

via GIPHY

“It’s made like a tea,” Apollo Peak founder Brandon Zavala told The Huffington Post. “But since we got it to look so much like a wine, we want it to be perceived as a wine by the consumer—that way they can feel as though they are having a glass of wine with their pet.” Unsurprisingly, the business started out as a joke, with Zavala slapping a funny label on a bottle of regular wine before deciding to manufacture an actual drink that felines everywhere can enjoy with their crazy cat-lady owners. A single serve will set you back $4.95 and is available to buy online here.