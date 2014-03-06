A Pair of Cat-Covered Sneakers Exist, and They’re Awesome

Leave it to classic shoe brand Vans to design a sneaker covered entirely in pictures of cats. As soon as we saw the first pictures of these cool kicks, our first thought was: Why has no one thought of this before? Check them out:

In addition to being a feline-friendly addition to any street style-ready outfit, these adorable guys are also for a good cause: they were created in partnership with the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the shoes benefits the non-profit organization. The shoes retail between $20 and $65.

And if you’re really just not a cat person (though we can’t fathom why), fear not: there are also shoes (as well as hats, backpacks, and a few other accessories) covered in adorable little pooches. Pick your poison, animal lovers! Head to Vans.com to shop the full collection now, and check out more pictures below!

All Photos: Courtesy of Vans