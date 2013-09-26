Get Excited: The Annual Cat Fashion Calendar Is Here

It’s here, it’s here! Our first peek at United Bamboo’s annual calendar starring feline friends wearing fierce runway fashion has arrived. The cat-filled tome has been an annual thing since 2010, and this year’s might be the most meow-velous one yet.

Typically, the calendar—which is released in October of each year, and will be available to buy the first of the month—features the kitties wearing designs from one of the New York-based label’s ready-to-wear collections from the previous year. This year, the brand decided to style the cats wearing runway looks from the archives.

Take a peek at some of the shots you can expect come October. (We hope they really get your fashion motor purring, so to speak.) And head to United Bamboo to get a behind-the-scenes peek at the catty photo shoot!