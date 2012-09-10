Want: Elizabeth & James Cat-Eye Sunglasses

StyleCaster
Throwing on a pair of shades elevates any look, especially a trendy 50’s inspired pair, and these pearly Elizabeth & James frames are a modern alternative to classic black or tortoise shell styles. We also love that the frames aren’t so severe they’re difficult to pull off.

Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kellyinspired looks have never been easier to mimic with the rising popularity of cat-eye sunglasses. We suggest painting on a red lip and sliding on the shades. Oh, and did we mention they’re under $200? Not bad for a truly fierce pair of sunglasses.

Elizabeth and James Retro Benedict Cat’s-Eye Sunglasses, $185, at Saks

