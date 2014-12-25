How To Wrap A Cat For Christmas

We love cats, but man, they’re nothing if not independent creatures. They don’t do anything they don’t want to do, and they certainly don’t stay anywhere a second longer than they want to be.

Which is why this video of a cat being wrapped as a Christmas present is especially impressive. We’re not quite sure how or why this cat is willing to stay put long enough to be “wrapped,” but whatever the reason, it makes for an impressive and hilarious clip.

Though we have to certainly advise: do not try this at home, unless your cat is very compliant, or drunk.