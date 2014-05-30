12 Casual Wedding Dresses for Seriously Cool Brides

Quick: Close your eyes and picture a typical bride. You’re likely seeing an enormous white dress, lots of makeup, and an elaborate bouquet, right? Now close your eyes and picture a modern bride. The image might look a little different, but probably not as clearly-defined. That’s because when it comes to what’s de rigueur for today’s brides who have an aversion to anything princess-y, the rule is that you can still look chic and fabulous while wearing casual wedding dresses.

For many brides, the most meaningful aspects of a wedding often get marred by having to conform to a bridal ideal that’s simply not for everyone. Personal style is celebrated so fervently in real life, but oddly it’s often discouraged when it comes to weddings. Daring to think outside the box—even if it’s just a few inches outside–is something many brides want to do, but often feel it’s more trouble than it’s worth, and settle for looking like a generic bride on their wedding day, instead of truly looking like themselves.

If you’re someone who wants to treat her wedding day as a fun, laid-back affair and needs a dress to match, check out the above gallery of 12 casual wedding for seriously cool brides.