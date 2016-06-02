40 Perfect Casual Summer Outfits to Copy Now

If we have one motto for summer dressing, it’s the less fuss, the better. Give us a pair of denim shorts, a vintage tee, and some comfy sandals, and we’re set. A sundress and sneakers? Sign us up. Overalls, jumpsuits, and rompers also pass muster for their ability to get us out the door and straight to a friend’s backyard faster than you can say rosé.

Suffice it to say, casual summer outfits are what we live in this time of year—and since we suspect many of you feel the same way, we’ve compiled 40 of our favorites to inspire you this season. Click through for outfit ideas to last you through any heat wave.