40 Perfect Casual Summer Outfits to Copy Now

Photo: Tuula

If we have one motto for summer dressing, it’s the less fuss, the better. Give us a pair of denim shorts, a vintage tee, and some comfy sandals, and we’re set. A sundress and sneakers? Sign us up. Overalls, jumpsuits, and rompers also pass muster for their ability to get us out the door and straight to a friend’s backyard faster than you can say rosé.

Suffice it to say, casual summer outfits are what we live in this time of year—and since we suspect many of you feel the same way, we’ve compiled 40 of our favorites to inspire you this season. Click through for outfit ideas to last you through any heat wave.

1 of 40

Photo: Modern Legacy

Photo: Masha Sedgwick

Photo: The Fashion Guitar

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Spread Fashion

Photo: Sloppy Elegance

Photo: Style by the People

Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn

Photo: Von Vogue

Photo: Tuula

Photo: Trop Rouge

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Secrets Des Soeurs

Photo: Eat Sleep Wear

Photo: Getty Images

Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Lizzy Van Der Ligt

Photo: Where Did U Get That

Photo: Mes Voyages a Paris

Photo: Framboise Fashion

Photo: Dans Vogue

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Rasberry & Rogue

Photo: Wendy's Lookbook

Photo: Peace Love Shea

Photo: Tuula

Photo: Krystal Schlegel

Photo: The Haute Pursuit

Photo: The Fashion Eaters

Photo: Happily Grey

Photo: Sea of Shoes

Photo: Trop Rouge

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Le Blog De Betty

Photo: With Love from Kat

