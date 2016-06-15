25 Laid-Back Dresses You’ll Wear All Summer

Far be it from us to use that old, clichéd phrase less is more, but in the summer, sometimes it holds up. Like, for instance, in the case of dresses.

Come June, an easy, throw-it-on-and-go dress can be the difference between a sweaty, frustrating morning and a relatively breezy commute—and on weekends, a great chambray shift or slouchy tank dress is the surest way we know to get out of the house and pry ourselves away from our sweet, sweet air conditioners.

With the exception perhaps of denim shorts, casual dresses are the MVP of summer. Personally, I’m partial to the T-shirt style: flattering, machine washable (so key), and nondescript enough to wear all weekend without anyone being the wiser. This year, though, I’m also feeling Baja-style knits, cutout midis, and anything denim (because duh)—all of which (and more) you’ll find in the slideshow above, along with outfit inspiration to make your days a little simpler.