25 Laid-Back Dresses You’ll Wear All Summer

25 Laid-Back Dresses You’ll Wear All Summer
Photo: Getty Images

Far be it from us to use that old, clichéd phrase less is more, but in the summer, sometimes it holds up. Like, for instance, in the case of dresses.

Come June, an easy, throw-it-on-and-go dress can be the difference between a sweaty, frustrating morning and a relatively breezy commute—and on weekends, a great chambray shift or slouchy tank dress is the surest way we know to get out of the house and pry ourselves away from our sweet, sweet air conditioners.

MORE: Forget ‘Street Style’—Here Are 50 Glorious Photos of Beach Style

With the exception perhaps of denim shorts, casual dresses are the MVP of summer. Personally, I’m partial to the T-shirt style: flattering, machine washable (so key), and nondescript enough to wear all weekend without anyone being the wiser. This year, though, I’m also feeling Baja-style knits, cutout midis, and anything denim (because duh)—all of which (and more) you’ll find in the slideshow above, along with outfit inspiration to make your days a little simpler.

MORE: 50 Pairs of Low Heels That Won’t Kill Your Feet—Trust

1 of 30

Denim Courier Shirtdress, $98; at Madewell

Hamilton Dress, $250; at Sincerely Tommy

Shirt Dress, $34.99; at H&M

Ulla Johnson Loretta Dress, $325; at Barneys New York

Henui Isadora Indigo Chambray Dress, $280; at Beklina

A/OK T-Shirt Dress, $110; at Oak

Photo: Viva Luxury

Tab Side Maxi Dress, $51.76; at ASOS

Lisey Cupro Column Dress, $108; at Modern Citizen

Golden by TNA Arnoldo Dress, $65; at Aritzia

Eliza Tie-Waist Dress, $325; at Bird

Horses Atelier V-Neck Chemise Dress, $465; at Steven Alan

Photo: Simply Cyn

Classic Short-Sleeve Shirtdress, $118; at J.Crew

Verona Dress, $62; at L'Oéil

Embroidered Dress, $79.99; at Mango

Photo: Egg Canvas

Bell Sleeves Stripe Dress, $36; at MixxMix

Nico Nico Mitchell Printed Dress, $189; at Covet + Lou

Shaina Mote Ink Lucid Dress, $308; at Conifer

Clementine Cutout Floral Dress, $68; at Storets

Ace and Jig Banner Adriatic Dress, $320; at Accompany

Photo: Girls Off Fifth

Naka Knit Dress, $125; at Nikki Chasin

Carmeli Dress, $175; at Sezane

Oversized Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $94; at Genuine People

Orange Belted Midi Dress, $80; at River Island

Reedlay Striped Knit Dress, $325; at Maje

Sunset Dress, $297.50; at M.i.h. Jeans

Photo: Natalie Off Duty

