50 Casual Spring Outfits to Try Right Now

Fall may be fashion’s biggest season—packed with boots and jackets and brilliant layering—but if there’s one sartorial win that spring has over fall, it’s the ability to incorporate a certain lightness to your dressing. Warm weather invites a certain casual spirit that infuses everything—from cocktails to workplace dressing—such that even serious events seem to invite a looser dress code.
With that in mind, we decided to round up 50 brilliant examples of casual spring outfits that are as versatile as they are chic. Dress ’em up for dinner, or dress ’em down for brunch, these combinations of maxi skirts, cut-offs, sneaker, crop tops, and printed dresses will stand up to nearly any occasion. Of course, don’t forget that jean jacket—a lightweight layering piece is an essential when it comes to spring’s transitional weather. When it comes to casual wear, spring’s palette is really the richest.
Click through the gallery above to see 50 perfect, casual spring outfits to copy!
All Photos: ImaxTree
Click through the gallery for 50 perfect, casual spring outfits to copy!
There's one rule that's always true during Spring: put a denim jacket on it.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
There's something delightfully airy about an all-white dress paired with all-black accessories.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
What's black, white, and red all over? One super stylish girl.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota
A cool pastel leather jacket thrown over a jumpsuit and sneakers spells comfy-cool.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Palazzo pants are in again, people. Pair the statement-making trousers with a basic chambray shirt for sartorial domination.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Nothing beats a crisp white button-down and a pair of loafers. Nothing.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
The deep V-neck of this otherwise casual spring dress adds a bit of sex appeal.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Layer a white collared button-up under a sweet printed dress for a playful yet sophisticated look. Throw on a pair of ballet flats and you're set.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
On brisk spring days, there's nothing we'd like more than to be swallowed up by a giant knit.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
A tartan-print high-waist skirt with a unbuttoned-down-to-there white blouse is giving us seriously chic, grown-up Catholic school girl vibes.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
When in doubt, reach for a cool jersey-inspired tee, a skirt, and a leather bomber.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
The royal purple color of this skirt is traffic-stopping.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
On your more daring days, a matching set in a wild print is the way to go.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota
For maximum color impact: Take one bold, geometric print and offset it with a lot of black.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
A pair of impossibly white sneakers will add a punctuation mark to just about any casual Spring day look.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Sometimes a graphic tee and a pair of denim cutoffs, while cute, can feel dreadfully incomplete. Toss on a chic overcoat to dress it up and give it a more adult vibe.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
We love the simplicity and boldness of a great printed shift dress.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota
You can't go wrong with a floral-print dress, especially toughened up with a pair of motorcycle boots.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota
One thing every woman needs in her closet: a gorgeous white shirtdress. Dress it up with a pair of colorful heels and a stylish clutch, and you're golden.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
White T-shirt, fitted black slacks, black pumps. Done and done.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
If you don't currently own a pair of printed shorts, we'd recommend getting a pair. They're fun, comfy, and unpretentiously statement-making.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Invest in a navy babydoll dress that you can dress up with fun and colorful accessories.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Another investment worth making: a full skirt in a modern floral print. Pair it with a light, solid white sweater and a pair of open-toed booties, and you can take on pretty much anything.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
if you own a cowboy hat, or anything remotely similar, here's an surprisingly chic way to pull it off.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Invest in a pair of patterned pants, then mix and match other wild prints with them. You won't be sorry you did it.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Do not fear lace, nor wearing it with nothing but your skivvies underneath. All the cool girls are doing it!
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Black and white reigns supreme always, and pairing one black-and-white print with a completely different one is the height of springtime cool.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Invest in a pair of leopard-print flats. We promise, they will swiftly become your most-worn spring accessory.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
It's no secret: we're big fans of boyfriend jeans for spring. We love them styled in any number of ways, but adding a sheer floral blouse makes the look much more feminine.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
A sleeveless bedazzled sweater, a floral mini-skirt, black platform sandals, and a red box clutch. Yes, yes, yes.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
This is about as dressed up as we're willing to get during spring. We love how the color of her flatforms perfectly picks up the shade of her blazer.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Prints galore! Spring invites a sense of adventure when it comes to mixing patterns.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota
Just because it's spring doesn't mean you can't still wear black. It can be fun to wear a pop of color with your favorite casual LBD.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
This outfit should be on every woman's list of staple looks: a perfect-fitting pair of skinny jeans, a tee in a Breton stripe, and a pair of flats.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
High-low dresses and skirts are chic when done right. We love the color-blocking on this particular dress, and the idea of pairing it with simple flats.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Yes, overalls are chic. You can dress them up with a pair of black pumps, like this gal did, or this look would be just as cute with a pair of ballet flats or flat sandals.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Every woman needs a well-fitting pair of black shorts to add to her sartorial arsenal. Paired with a solid white crop top, they're the ultimate in chic.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
No matter how you feel about sneaker wedges, you can't deny that this is a good outfit. A light sweater, a skater skirt, and a small cross-body is perfect for a day out on the town.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
A neat styling trick: matching your bag to a print in your outfit!
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
The maxi dress: a woman's best friend. We love the print on this one.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Doesn't every girl need a chic little bicycle to go with her outfit?
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Dress up denim cut-offs with a crisp white blouse and upscale accessories.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Mix pinks and purples for an unabashedly cheery look.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Reach for a high-waist, midi-length skirt, pair it with a crop top tied firmly at the waist, and complete the whole look with a trés-Parisian little basket bag.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
When you're wearing a super-flouncy pair of patterned pants, you don't really need a whole lot else. A basic tank, a functional bag, and a pair of flats will suffice.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
White on white for spring? Yep, you can make it work.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Who among us doesn't have a significant number of vintage graphic tees in our closet? We love how this gal styled hers.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
Again, we see the number one spring rule applied with aplomb: throw a denim jacket on it.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota
Colors, colors, everywhere! With the top knot and the sneakers, this is a look we'd love to replicate on the regular.
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota