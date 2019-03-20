StyleCaster
Share

41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You’ll Want to Live in Them

What's hot
StyleCaster

41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You’ll Want to Live in Them

Lindsey Lanquist
by
41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You’ll Want to Live in Them
Photo: Alyssa Crane.

Scroll To See More Images

Though the array of spring dresses on offer is seriously vast and varied, no genre captivates my attention quite like casual spring dresses. Sure, I love ruffles, and frills, and floral prints, and short hemlines as much as the next gal. But casual dress offer an immediate comfort I can’t help but crave during the calendar’s warmest months.

When it’s hot out, it’s hard to motivate yourself to do much of anything—except park your ass in the sun and soak up all the rays you can get your hands on (or rather, get on your body). Even getting dressed becomes something of a chore. (If it were socially acceptable to run around in bralettes and low-key undies all day, I probably would. That’s basically what swimsuits are anyway, right?) Each time I imagine myself emerging from my apartment, into the immense-yet-delightful heat and humidity of the outdoors, I’m inspired to seek out the most comfortable, breeziest, laziest ensemble possible. Something that’s flowy and breathable—and that, ideally, doesn’t require much effort to throw on.

Jumpsuits are great for this. Rompers can be, too. But nothing—nothing—compares to the coziness of a casual spring dress. Because it’s flexible enough to move around in. Versatile enough to take you anywhere. And genuinely easy to slip into and out of (which is a benefit jumpsuits and rompers—no matter how wonderful they are—can never really claim). Casual spring dresses are a lazy girl’s bread and butter once it’s warm out, and they’re worth stocking up on in spades. 

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

1. Alma Dress, $128 at Free People

A lightweight sweater dress sure to carry you through the winter-to-spring transition.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

2. Monki Stripe Oversized Jersey Dress, $40 at ASOS

Longline T-shirt dresses are never not the move.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

3. Tulum Maxi Dress, $163 at Anthropologie

I mean, maxis are an absolute necessity once it’s hot out—and they’re so versatile, they’re worth seriously stocking up on.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

4. Smythson Baby Cord Shirtdress, $118 at French Connection

French Connection has a few seriously cute shirtdresses on offer this season—and this cinched-waist option is just the beginning.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

5. Do or Tie-Dye Relaxed Dress, $22 at Nasty Gal

A particularly DIY take on 2019’s tie-dye trend.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

6. Primrose Maxi Dress, $98 at Free People

A shirtdress that feels anything but structured.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

7. Sandy Scallop Midi Sweater Dress, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Your favorite tank top is officially available in midi dress form.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

8. Tie-Dye Tunic, $49.90 at Zara

A tunic you can actually wear as a dress—or pair with pants, if it’s chilly out.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

9. Boohoo Oversized Midi T-Shirt Dress, $21.50 at ASOS

OK, this T-shirt dress could definitely take you to any bar or party on your list.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

10. Monki Oversized T-Shirt Dress, $40 at ASOS

A hyper-fun take on the classic T-shirt dress.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

11. Sunflower Maxi Dress, $98 at Free People

This longline sweater dress is veritably lightweight enough to wear this spring.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

12. Long Shot Midi Dress, $20 at Nasty Gal

Such a perfect color for spring.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

13. Drop Hem Mini Dress, $16 at ASOS

A classic T-shirt dress with a little 2019 flair.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

14. Soft-Touch Belted Maxi Dress, $45 at ASOS

A go-to dress for travel, beach trips and day-to-day wear. (Seriously, how do I not already own this?!)

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

15. Junarose T-Shirt Dress, $48 at ASOS

Not your average T-shirt dress.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

16. Caspia Baby Cord Shirtdress, $118 at French Connection

Yet another truly adorable French Connection shirtdress.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

17. G-Star Yiva T-Shirt Dress, $80 at ASOS

An understated take on the enduring tropical print trend.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

18. Textured Weave Dress, $89.90 at Zara

Crochet is back in a big way in 2019, and this dress is one of the coziest ways to get in on the movement.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

19. Plunge Trapeze Maxi Dress, $35 at ASOS

Ultimate breezy status, achieved.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

20. Moon Walkin’ Maxi Dress, $98 at Free People

Basically a cozy AF night gown that’s socially acceptable to wear on the daily.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

21. Teigen Striped Knotted Maxi Dress, $43 at Lulus

A maxi so comfy you’ll want to wear it 24/7—and so versatile you probably actually could.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

22. Lucca Couture Kimberly Smocked Maxi Dress, $88 at Urban Outfitters

Your favorite smocked top, rendred in maxi dress form.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

23. Camilla Shirtdress, $70 at Free People

An understatedly sexy shirtdress—and undoubtedly the lowest-key cute thing to wear to the bar this season.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

24. Pointelle Dress, $29.90 at Zara

A sexier take on the crochet movement, but still a veritably comfy one.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

25. I Need to Know Maxi Dress, $128 at Free People

Your go-to for any place, occasion or time of day.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

26. Selected Ivy Beach Tie-Waist Dress, $24 at ASOS

Because it’s spring—have a little fun with color, won’t ya?

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

27. Monki Stripe Midi Dress, $20.50 at ASOS

Sweatshirt dresses don’t get as much love as they deserve.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

28. Joss Kimono-Sleeve Mini Dress, $39 at Lulus

A T-shirt dress that feels more like a date night dress, if you ask me.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

29. Embroidered Fable Midi Dress, $168 at Free People

Comfy without looking too dressed-down.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

30. Slinky T-Shirt Maxi Dress, $14 at ASOS

Versatile, comfy, cute and understatedly sexy.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

31. Out from Under Mara Smocked Slip, $49 at Urban Outfitters

More smocked dress action, because you can always use a few more smocked pieces.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

32. Feels Like Summer Maxi Top, $168 at Free People

The shirtdress at its most lounge-worthy.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

33. Dress with Pockets, $39.90 at Zara

Because everything’s more fun with pockets.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

34. Frill-Waist Mini Smock Dress, $45 at ASOS

A shift dress that doesn’t feel too simple or too understated.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

35. Castaway Midi Dress, $78 at Free People

Your ultimate travel must-have.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

36. NYTT Swing Maxi Tank Dress, $52 at ASOS

Because T-shirts aren’t the only tops that can be rendered in maxi dress form.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

37. The Ragged Priest Oversized T-Shirt Dress, $38 at ASOS

Candy corn, but make it summery.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

38. No Sweat Sweatshirt Dress, $18 at Nasty Gal

Because that one oversized T-shirt you own definitely doesn’t count as a dress.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

39. About Us Sydney Tie-Front Dress, $68 at Revolve

Comfort and form-fitting flair are far from mutually exclusive.

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

40. Bali Wildfire Dress, $168 at Free People

Can’t you just see yourself frolicking around in this one?

STYLECASTER | 41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You'll Want to Live in Them

41. Rainbow Striped Mini Sweater Dress, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Your favorite cami got the dress treatment, too.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share