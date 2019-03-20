41 Casual Spring Dresses So Comfy You’ll Want to Live in Them

Scroll To See More Images

Though the array of spring dresses on offer is seriously vast and varied, no genre captivates my attention quite like casual spring dresses. Sure, I love ruffles, and frills, and floral prints, and short hemlines as much as the next gal. But casual dress offer an immediate comfort I can’t help but crave during the calendar’s warmest months.

When it’s hot out, it’s hard to motivate yourself to do much of anything—except park your ass in the sun and soak up all the rays you can get your hands on (or rather, get on your body). Even getting dressed becomes something of a chore. (If it were socially acceptable to run around in bralettes and low-key undies all day, I probably would. That’s basically what swimsuits are anyway, right?) Each time I imagine myself emerging from my apartment, into the immense-yet-delightful heat and humidity of the outdoors, I’m inspired to seek out the most comfortable, breeziest, laziest ensemble possible. Something that’s flowy and breathable—and that, ideally, doesn’t require much effort to throw on.

Jumpsuits are great for this. Rompers can be, too. But nothing—nothing—compares to the coziness of a casual spring dress. Because it’s flexible enough to move around in. Versatile enough to take you anywhere. And genuinely easy to slip into and out of (which is a benefit jumpsuits and rompers—no matter how wonderful they are—can never really claim). Casual spring dresses are a lazy girl’s bread and butter once it’s warm out, and they’re worth stocking up on in spades.

1. Alma Dress, $128 at Free People

A lightweight sweater dress sure to carry you through the winter-to-spring transition.

2. Monki Stripe Oversized Jersey Dress, $40 at ASOS

Longline T-shirt dresses are never not the move.

3. Tulum Maxi Dress, $163 at Anthropologie

I mean, maxis are an absolute necessity once it’s hot out—and they’re so versatile, they’re worth seriously stocking up on.

4. Smythson Baby Cord Shirtdress, $118 at French Connection

French Connection has a few seriously cute shirtdresses on offer this season—and this cinched-waist option is just the beginning.

5. Do or Tie-Dye Relaxed Dress, $22 at Nasty Gal

A particularly DIY take on 2019’s tie-dye trend.

6. Primrose Maxi Dress, $98 at Free People

A shirtdress that feels anything but structured.

7. Sandy Scallop Midi Sweater Dress, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Your favorite tank top is officially available in midi dress form.

8. Tie-Dye Tunic, $49.90 at Zara

A tunic you can actually wear as a dress—or pair with pants, if it’s chilly out.

9. Boohoo Oversized Midi T-Shirt Dress, $21.50 at ASOS

OK, this T-shirt dress could definitely take you to any bar or party on your list.

10. Monki Oversized T-Shirt Dress, $40 at ASOS

A hyper-fun take on the classic T-shirt dress.

11. Sunflower Maxi Dress, $98 at Free People

This longline sweater dress is veritably lightweight enough to wear this spring.

12. Long Shot Midi Dress, $20 at Nasty Gal

Such a perfect color for spring.

13. Drop Hem Mini Dress, $16 at ASOS

A classic T-shirt dress with a little 2019 flair.

14. Soft-Touch Belted Maxi Dress, $45 at ASOS

A go-to dress for travel, beach trips and day-to-day wear. (Seriously, how do I not already own this?!)

15. Junarose T-Shirt Dress, $48 at ASOS

Not your average T-shirt dress.

16. Caspia Baby Cord Shirtdress, $118 at French Connection

Yet another truly adorable French Connection shirtdress.

17. G-Star Yiva T-Shirt Dress, $80 at ASOS

An understated take on the enduring tropical print trend.

18. Textured Weave Dress, $89.90 at Zara

Crochet is back in a big way in 2019, and this dress is one of the coziest ways to get in on the movement.

19. Plunge Trapeze Maxi Dress, $35 at ASOS

Ultimate breezy status, achieved.

20. Moon Walkin’ Maxi Dress, $98 at Free People

Basically a cozy AF night gown that’s socially acceptable to wear on the daily.

21. Teigen Striped Knotted Maxi Dress, $43 at Lulus

A maxi so comfy you’ll want to wear it 24/7—and so versatile you probably actually could.

22. Lucca Couture Kimberly Smocked Maxi Dress, $88 at Urban Outfitters

Your favorite smocked top, rendred in maxi dress form.

23. Camilla Shirtdress, $70 at Free People

An understatedly sexy shirtdress—and undoubtedly the lowest-key cute thing to wear to the bar this season.

24. Pointelle Dress, $29.90 at Zara

A sexier take on the crochet movement, but still a veritably comfy one.

25. I Need to Know Maxi Dress, $128 at Free People

Your go-to for any place, occasion or time of day.

26. Selected Ivy Beach Tie-Waist Dress, $24 at ASOS

Because it’s spring—have a little fun with color, won’t ya?

27. Monki Stripe Midi Dress, $20.50 at ASOS

Sweatshirt dresses don’t get as much love as they deserve.

28. Joss Kimono-Sleeve Mini Dress, $39 at Lulus

A T-shirt dress that feels more like a date night dress, if you ask me.

29. Embroidered Fable Midi Dress, $168 at Free People

Comfy without looking too dressed-down.

30. Slinky T-Shirt Maxi Dress, $14 at ASOS

Versatile, comfy, cute and understatedly sexy.

31. Out from Under Mara Smocked Slip, $49 at Urban Outfitters

More smocked dress action, because you can always use a few more smocked pieces.

32. Feels Like Summer Maxi Top, $168 at Free People

The shirtdress at its most lounge-worthy.

33. Dress with Pockets, $39.90 at Zara

Because everything’s more fun with pockets.

34. Frill-Waist Mini Smock Dress, $45 at ASOS

A shift dress that doesn’t feel too simple or too understated.

35. Castaway Midi Dress, $78 at Free People

Your ultimate travel must-have.

36. NYTT Swing Maxi Tank Dress, $52 at ASOS

Because T-shirts aren’t the only tops that can be rendered in maxi dress form.

37. The Ragged Priest Oversized T-Shirt Dress, $38 at ASOS

Candy corn, but make it summery.

38. No Sweat Sweatshirt Dress, $18 at Nasty Gal

Because that one oversized T-shirt you own definitely doesn’t count as a dress.

39. About Us Sydney Tie-Front Dress, $68 at Revolve

Comfort and form-fitting flair are far from mutually exclusive.

40. Bali Wildfire Dress, $168 at Free People

Can’t you just see yourself frolicking around in this one?

41. Rainbow Striped Mini Sweater Dress, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Your favorite cami got the dress treatment, too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.