New Study Says Casual Sex Isn’t So Enjoyable for Women: So Why Do We Have It?

Ready for some shocking news? Casual sex without commitment rarely leads to orgasms for women! Groundbreaking, we know.

Science—as if we needed it to tell us this bit of news—found that women are way less likely to have orgasms while having sex in uncommitted relationships than during sex with committed partners. A study of 600 college students done at the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University found that women were twice as likely to reach orgasm while in serious relationships as they were during sex with hook up partners.

“The notion of sexual liberation, where men and women both had equal access to casual sex, assumed a comparable likelihood of that sex being pleasurable,” Kim Wallen, a professor of neuroendocrinology at Emory University told the New York Times. “But that part of the playing field isn’t level.”

For women, researchers (and, well, common sense) say that sex gets better through developing a sustained relationship with one partner. Practice makes perfect, or something like that. In a survey of more than 24,000 students at 21 colleges, 74 percent of women who disclosed that they were in a committed relationship, reported that they’d had an orgasm the last time they’d had sex, compared with just 42 percent of women who had sex with a non-monogamous hook up. Lack of intimacy is part of the problem, as is sexual compatibility, and sexual partners who are uneducated or unwilling to learn what their partners are into.

That (hopefully) changes when you get into a committed relationship, but it doesn’t help explain why so many women pursue unsatisfying hookups. What is it that we’re really getting out of these sexual encounters?

For some, it may be about satisfying the ego, soothing insecurities and concerns that we’re not cute/thin/popular/smart enough to get a guy’s attention, or simply just doing something wild. For others, it may be about sublimating their own sexual needs for the sake of a dude’s.

That’s what it is for Kim Hyunh. “To sort of know yourself to be sort of skilled in a way or to be able to see someone else’s pleasure that was your own doing, I think there’s definitely something very empowering about that,” said 29-year-old Hyunh in an interview with the Times. Though whether or not that’s actually a substitute for an orgasm seems unclear.

For others, hooking up, even without an orgasm, is more rewarding, and easier to manage than a real committed relationship. Casey Romane, 22, explained it to the Times like this: “It’s just sort of like having the experience, and having somebody that you can call or you can like, whose house you can spend the night in if you don’t feel like you want to be going home alone,” she said. “I think a lot of the time it almost is weirdly irrelevant whether or not the sex is actually good.”

What do you think? Should women seek more pleasure from casual sex, or take it for what it is? Sound off below!