Rough Night? Here Are 30 Casual Outfits to Make Getting Dressed Easier

Whether you’re waking up exhausted after a late night out, embracing the fact that it’s Saturday, or simply want to give your brain a break from putting together killer outfits, we all have those days when dressing up simply isn’t in the cards. Luckily, there are ways to create casual outfits that are still stylish—and require little to no effort.

Whether it involves reaching for a flowy dress and flats with a cool hat (ahem, to cover that dirty hair) or an oversized tee, jeans and some Converse, looking cool and casual can be way easier than you think. The best part? Most of these outfits require three or four basics, and that’s all.

We’ve gathered some seriously chic and comfortable outfit choices to use as a guide for those mornings when you just can’t be bothered to dress to the nines.