Casting Posh: 10 Celebrities Who Should Play Victoria Beckham In The Upcoming Spice Girls Movie

Earlier this week at the British Fashion Awards, Model of the Year Cara Delevingne spilled that she may have some acting work in the wings for 2013. Though this fresh face has yet to score a role, she’s already being selective about what parts she would—and wouldn’t—play.

According to the Telegraph, Delevingne turned down an offer to play Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, in the upcoming Spice Girls tribute musical “Viva Forever.” The model stated that accepting the role would be a “career killer.” (Ouch!) Since it’s safe to assume the casting director crossed Delevingne off the list, we’ve come up with ten starlets who we think could totally take on the role of the stylish ice queen—from Posh to present.

