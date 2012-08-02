We Cast the Movie Version of “Gone Girl”

Forget Fifty Shades of Grey — the book of the summer is undoubtedly Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn. Seriously, good luck putting down this thriller. The story focuses on Nick and Amy Dunne, a married couple celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. On the surface, these two have it all — but it’s not long before everything goes awry. Amy goes missing and Nick quickly unravels in front of his small town, not to mention the police and the media.

While we won’t give away anything, we’ll tell you that it’s a must-read. Naturally, it’s already been optioned for a movie deal, with Reese Witherspoon set to produce. Because we can’t wait to see who makes the cut, we’ve decided to cast the movie ourselves. A special shout-out to Beauty High’s beauty director and resident literary expert Rachel Adler, who made this all possible. Hopefully Hollywood can learn something from us.

