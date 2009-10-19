Cast-Iron Saucepan: The Best Three and a Perfect One-Pan Recipe

Making flavorful dishes is easy when you’re cooking with cast-iron. Cast-iron pans will transfer the seasoning they get from regular cooking into your food on their own. Tthe heavy build of the pan evenly distributes heat, making it difficult, even for the most forgetful chef, to burn your food.

Cast-iron cookware’s versatility makes it a great investment; it can go from the stovetop to the oven to the table. Plus, Le Creuset makes their cast-iron pans in fun bright colors, making it the most stylish cookware in your kitchen.

Here are a few of our favorite cast-iron pots at every price:

Le Creuset Precision Pour Saucepan With Cover, $109.95, at amazon.com.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Mini Cocotte, $54.95, at amazon.com.

Lodge Logic Skillet, $15.29, at amazon.com.

After picking your favorite, try this chicken post roast recipe from Epicurious.com and see for yourself what’s so great about cast-iron.

Ingredients:

1 chicken (3 1/2 pounds), in 8 pieces, rinsed and patted dry

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups diced carrots

1 large onion, halved and slivered

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon (or 1 teaspoon dried)

2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, for garnish



Directions:



1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Season the chicken generously with salt and pepper.

2. Heat the oil in a cast-iron pan over medium heat. Brown the chicken in batches, about 8 minutes per batch, being careful not to pierce the skin. Remove to a plate.

3. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add the carrots, onion, garlic, and tarragon; cook, stirring, for 5 minutes. Return the chicken and any juices to the casserole, arranging the pieces atop the vegetables. Cover and bake in the oven for 1 hour, basting occasionally. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve immediately.