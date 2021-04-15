Colton’s ‘Bachelor’ Winner Cassie Didn’t Know & Is ‘Still Processing’ Him Being Gay

The twist she didn’t expect. Cassie Randolph’s reaction to Colton Underwood coming out as gay was complete surprise as she “wasn’t made aware” of his sexuality before his emotional Good Morning America interview on Wednesday, April 14.

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that Cassie, who split from Colton in May 2020, is “still processing” the news about her ex-boyfriend’s sexuality. “She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on GMA doing a tell-all,” the insider said. “To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet.”

In an interview with Nightline on Wednesday, Colton also confirmed that he didn’t tell Cassie that he was gay before he made his sexuality public. “I made mistakes at the end of that relationship and I ruined the good memories we had by my actions and what I did to hold on to being straight because I didn’t want to look myself in the mirror,” he said. “So for that, I’m extremely, extremely sorry

During his GMA interview, Colton revealed that he’s known he was “different” since he was 6 years old but it wasn’t until he was older that he came to terms with his sexuality. “I couldn’t process it and I couldn’t put my finger on what it was until high school, my freshman year when I knew I was gay,” he said. “By that time, I had already grown up in the Catholic Church, I had gone to Catholic grade school. I had learned in the Bible that [being] gay is a sin.”

As Bachelor Nation members know, Cassie met Colton on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, which she won. Though the couple didn’t get engaged, Colton and Cassie went on to date for a year until their split in May 2020. “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives,” Cassie wrote on her Instagram at the time. “With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always.”

The split became messy in September 2020 when Cassie filed for a restraining order against Colton. In her court documents, Cassie accused Colton of “stalking and harassing” her, sending “unsettling text messages” and “placing a “a tracking device on her vehicle.” She also alleged that he took “obsessive” walks to her family’s home and apartment, with Cassie’s family and friends claiming that they saw Colton outside the properties at different hours of the night. Three days before Colton and Cassie’s scheduled court date on November 6, 2020, Cassie filed to dismiss the restraining order against her ex.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me,” Colton said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

During his GMA interview, Colton apologized to Cassie for his behavior after their breakup. “I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up,” he said. “I made a lot of bad choices.” He went on to note that he was in love with Cassie, which “only made it harder and more confusing for me.” “If I’m being very honest, I loved everything about her,” he said. “And it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were going through that relationship with her, because I obviously had an internal fight going on.”

He continued, “I would just say I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn’t have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

