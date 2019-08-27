Cassie Just Got Engaged To Her Boo Alex Fine—The Photos Are Too Cute To Handle

Cassie is officially headed for happily-ever-after! The singer and her boo just got engaged, and they announced the news with a set of frankly way too adorable photos on Instagram. Like, really, we can’t even. Cassie’s engagement video and photos with Alex Fine feature a baby bump, horses, and cowboys.

Alex proposed to Cassie with the help of the Compton Cowboys, a community group of black cowboys in Compton, California. The proposal was fully in line with the yeehaw agenda: it took place on a ranch and there were a bunch of cowboys on horses. Alex, a personal trainer and bull rider, was even wearing a full cowboy outfit. In front of an archway with their initials, he got down on one knee and popped the question. Cassie said yes, obvi!

Cassie and Alex posted a set of photos of the engagement on Instagram, and there’s even a montage video of the event, so you can watch the whole thing and shed a quiet tear (it’s OK, we won’t tell anyone). “I love you best friend,” Cassie captioned one photo. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.” Their new hashtag? #MrsFine. LOL, we love it.

Cassie also called the proposal her “favorite day ever.” Ughhh, too cute. The news comes just a few months after the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

Not only did Cassie sport her baby bump in the engagement photos, but a few hours earlier, she also shared some very steamy maternity photos with the bump in full glory. She’s been glowing up with Alex since shortly after she parted ways with her long-time ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has reportedly also moved on. He’s happy for the couple, though, and even shared a congratulations post after their pregnancy announcement.

Please tell us the wedding will also be cowboy-themed!