NAME: Cassandra Madsen

OCCUPATION: Buyer, Amarcord Vintage Fashion / Editor of the blog www.thecmtm.com

WHERE ARE YOU FROM: Brooklyn, NY



HEAD TO TOE: Vintage fur hat; Moschino top; Vintage Vivienne Westwood buffalo plaid skirt; and Doc Martens from ’92

FAVORITE DESIGNERS/STORES: Vivienne Westwood; Chanel; Moschino; Anna Sui; Amarcord Vintage; Opening Ceremony

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR PERSONAL STYLE: Eclectic Vintage mixed with innovative, new designs