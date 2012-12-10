Want: A Cashmere Infinity Scarf With A Stylish And Subtle Leopard Print

What: A 100% cashmere neck warmer that’s as stylish as it is warm.

Why: As far as everyday accessories go, this super-cozy piece tops our list. Its circular construction makes it a breeze to throw on with anything, and the subtle leopard print goes with pretty much everything.

How: Pair this scarf with whichever winter coat you’re digging this season, from puffers to peacoats. On milder days, throw it on with a black leather moto jacket.

Autumn Cashmere Leopard Intarsia Neck Warmer, $150; at Otte