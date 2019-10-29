Move Over Black Friday, Cash Back Day Is the New Money-Saving Holiday of Our Dreams

Scroll To See More Images

Step aside Black Friday, because there’s a new November money-saving event in town just in time for the holidays. RetailMeNot just announced that 2019 will be the first year for the new money-saving holiday: Cash Back Day. Slated for November 7 (weeks before Black Friday and Cyber Monday) and the first Friday of every November from now on, Cash Back Day is sure to help you get a major head start on your holiday shopping. If your list is miles long—or you just want to flex your adult paycheck by giving everyone luxe gifts this season—Cash Back Day is the perfect opportunity to start shopping early.

Not that we really need a reason to shop more, but getting cash back certainly doesn’t hurt. And when retailers like Amazon, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s, Calvin Klein, ASOS and Adidas are all in the line-up, you’ll basically be saving money by shopping places you already shop. All you have to do is make sure you have a RetailMeNot account, choose a retailer from whom you want to get cash back, and then online shop until you drop. RetailMeNot will send you the cash back through Venmo, PayPal or a gift card to another retailer. (If you choose the gift card option, you’ll get a bonus value you can use for later holiday shopping, too.)

So go ahead and get your wallets ready and mark those calendars for November 7, baby. Scoring cash back from your favorite brands basically means everything is on sale, so you can get that holiday shopping done early and without breaking the bank. See below for a complete list of the top retailers included in Cash Back Day 2019—and get excited to shop them all.