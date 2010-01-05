Casey Johnson: Tragic End for Socialite and Heiress

The body of Johnson & Johnson heiress, Casey Johnson, was discovered Monday morning in L.A. The daughter of Woody Johnson (who owns the New York Jets) was only 30 years old. TMZ spoke with the young socialite’s lover, Tila Tequila, to which she recently announced her engagement, regarding her death, but the reality show star claims to have not spoken to Johnson since they were fighting on the 28th of December. Apparently Johnson had been unreachable since then. The cause of death is currently undetermined.

More Celeb News on StyleCaster:

Nicole Richie and More Celebs Ring in the New Year in Sequins

The Top 15 Celebrity Meltdowns of 2009

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner Split!