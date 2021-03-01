CASETiFY’s International Women’s Day Collection Is All About Girl Power

Scroll To See More Images

International Women’s Day is coming up on March 8, but CASETiFY is celebrating early with the relaunch of the Her Impact Matters Collection. If you’re anything like me (read: a true phone case hoarder), this may just be the best news you’ve heard all day. If any women or femme-identifying people in your life need a cute new case for their phone, AirPods or laptop, this drop is definitely for them.

I shouldn’t have to tell you that CASETiFY knows how to make a good phone case—I personally am obsessed with their customizable styles. And I’m not alone: their previous collections with everyone from The M Jewelers to the freakin’ Louvre have gone viral over the last few months, and it looks like this new collection will be just as popular.

Plus, this time around it’s all for a great cause. The Her Impact Matters collection is just the most recent installment of the CASETiFY Cares initiative, so five dollars from every purchase will be donated to the non-profit organization Equality Now. Founded in 1992, Equality Now works to create a better world for women and girls through legal advocacy work, community mobilization and much more. It’s never been more important to support brands that are also supporting the community at large, so get your credit cards ready.

The Her Impact Matters collection is available to shop now, and you can choose from Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands and cases for AirPods and laptops. The entire collection is priced between $35 and $65, so you can def snag at least one piece of feminist goodness without feeling guilty.

Even better, every single item is designed by a female artist, and they all feature fun designs and phrases from the inspiring (“Let Equality Grow”) to the tongue-in-cheek (“Misogyny bores me”).Read on to shop a few of our faves, or shop the entire collection on the CASETiFY site.

Let Equality Grow Phone Case

This case comes in 15 (!) different colorways, which means you’re basically guaranteed to find one that fits every mood—or one for every gal in your friend group. Bonus points for a girl power and flower power combo!

Women’s Rights are Human Rights Phone Case

I’ve had the same black case on my iPhone for a while now, so I think it’s time for a very welcome (and colorful) upgrade with this slogan case. Do I have a poster with this phrase hanging in my apartment? Yes. Do I also need it for my phone? Double Yes.

She Can AirPods Pro Case

Everything I own is getting a feminist refresh this year, including my AirPods Pro case. I love this one’s positive message and all the cute colors—plus, the oversized clips on CASETiFY’s cases make sure I never lose my earbuds.

Misogyny Bores Me Phone Case

This case is a huge 2021 mood, am I right, ladies? As if the message wasn’t good enough on its own, you can even get this case with a glitter or lava background to up the ante!

Power Fist Medley AirPods Pro Case

You can choose from four different finishes for this Airpods Pro case, including clear, black and more fun options like translucent pink and iridescent purple. Naturally, the iridescent version is already sitting in my cart.

Peace Love and Equality Phone Case

Seriously, what more could you need besides peace, love and equality? Maybe just this cute pink and red case! I love the red and pink color combo and the overall message.