Casetify’s New Zodiac Phone Cases Are Totally Eco-Friendly

A little news directly from your horoscope: The new Goodful x Casetify zodiac phone cases have just dropped, and they’re ready to star in your next mirror selfie. This eco-friendly collection is not only the chicest set of sustainable phone cases I’ve ever seen, but they’re zodiac-themed. (We love to see it!) Keeping your phone protected, doing good for the planet and having something that reminds the world of your zodiac sign? Um, count me in. Because even if you claim you “don’t care” about astrology, we all know you check your horoscope from time to time—and, quite frankly, these phone cases are too cute for even the biggest skeptics to resist.

Even better? You can customize them all. Yes, each and every one of these compostable phone cases can be customized in both color and text. There are six different colors from which to choose—black, lavender, oatmeal, raspberry, mint green and pink—and then you can change up the text, too. Leave your case with no words, or opt for adding your name, zodiac sign or favorite short phrase.

There are endless possibilities here, so you might as well grab your sun, moon, rising and all other signs with which you feel connected. Depending on your mood, you can switch it up, and have several fun phone case options from which to choose. (That’s the Gemini in me talking. We love to have options!) After all, it’s basically written in the stars.

You can shop all 12 signs along with matching compostable AirPod cases (!) on the Casetify site starting at $35 (depending on the year and make of your phone), but I went ahead and rounded up some of my favorites—Gemini included, of course!—so you could get an idea of what each case looks like. Don’t forget, though, that you can customize each one, so if you don’t see your sign in your favorite color below, you can always switch it up before you order. We love a sustainable way to improve our selfie game!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Mint Green Gemini Phone Case

Sorry, but Gemini just had to come first. For all you fellow Gems out there, just know that you are seen—and that you definitely need this Gemini phone case.

2. Black Libra Phone Case

Whether you snag this Libra phone case in black, mint green, lavender or raspberry, you’re sure to have the best mirror selfies of your life. Make sure to customize it with your name for a little extra Libra vibe.

3. Oatmeal Pisces Phone Case

The Pisces phone case actually looks very chic in this oatmeal color, but you can always opt for one of the other five if you’re not into neutrals.

4. Lavender Cancer Phone Case

The Cancer phone case might be one of the cutest options in the entire collection. I mean, who can resist an adorable crab surrounded by nature?

5. Raspberry Scorpio Phone Case

Red is definitely the most appropriate color for the Scorpio phone case—or green, since it is the color of jealousy. Sorry not sorry! You know it’s true.