Casetify’s Festival Phone Cases Might Be the Cutest Accessory You Bring to Coachella

You can talk about your festival wardrobe and accessories all you want, but there’s one thing you’ll be holding the entirety of any music festival: your phone. So, if you think about it, what case you put on your phone could totally make our break your entire festival look. (Yeah, I’m saying it’s that important to dress your phone up for the occasion.) Luckily, Casetify’s festival-inspired phone cases have you (and your phone) covered.

Not only will these cute AF phone cases keep your phone protected when it inevitably falls into a pile of dirt while you’re dancing to your favorite artist, but they’re also on theme. The Casetify festival collection is ready for any and all musical festivals, desert vibes or stuck-at-home-watching-Coachella’s-livestream situations. Whether or not you’re actually going to the desert, you’ll want one (or all) of these phone cases to accessorize your phone.

The Casetify festival collection is sure to liven up even the dullest of days—or complement your festival wardrobe perfectly. Basically, whatever you have planned for festival season, your phone will look amazing sporting these festival-inspired cases. From neon sign vibes to on-trend cacti, these are phone cases you’ll be using long after festival season is over. To get you into the ~festival spirit~, I picked out my favorite designs to you to shop. All the designs are available on Casetify’s website right now, so add these phone cases to your festival checklist. They might just be the most important accessories you bring to any festival.

1. Desert Bound Neon Sand, $49 at Casetify

This phone case has major road trip vibes, and I’m into it.

2. Hot Stuff Neon Sand, $49 at Casetify

I mean, it will be hot outside.

3. Lucid Cacti Dreams Neon Sand, $49 at Casetify

I’m always a sucker for cacti.

4. Sticker Fest Neon Sand, $49 at Casetify

Meet me at the main stage (with this phone case).

5. Happy Town Neon Sand, $49 at Casetify

All smiles.

6. Desertscape, $49 at Casetify

Dreamy desert vibes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.