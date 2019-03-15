The Casetify x designlovefest Spring Collection Has the Most Instagrammable Phone Cases Ever

Scroll To See More Images

If the arrival of spring means we get to shed our winter clothes and start fresh with a new wardrobe, why not do the same with our phone cases? A fresh start is a fresh start, and it should totally include switching up how we accessorize that piece of technology that never leaves our side. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect new spring phone case, you’ll seriously want to check out the cute Casetify x designlovefest phone cases that were just released for spring 2019.

Casetify has collaborated with Bri Emery of designlovefest before, designing several of their most popular phone cases with the creative director. This year, they decided to join together again, creating some of the cutest phone cases I’ve ever seen. Emery hand-picked designers Jessalyn Brooks, Ohmeed, Ali Yeadon, Julie Song and Megan Galante to design the spring collection of phone cases, and the result was incredible. Emery explains her process: “I’m always looking for artists who have a unique perspective on color and patterns. I can tell immediately who I’m drawn to and really trust my gut when it comes to who’s right to work with. I feel really lucky that i was able to collaborate with this group of talented ladies and really love each of their individual styles.” Yes, you read that correctly. Every phone case in this collection was designed by a woman. Girl power only in 2019.

I’m seriously so obsessed with the phone cases from this collaboration, I picked my favorites so you can get a peek at how adorable they all are. You’re going to want to start your own phone case collection after seeing all these incredibly cute phone cases. Plus, each one is begging to star in your next Instagram (and keep your phone safe).

1. Rainbow Cheetah, $25-$50 at Casetify

I’ve dreamt about a phone case this cute my entire life.

2. Brush Strokes by Ali Yeadon, $25-$50 at Casetify

So aesthetically pleasing.

3. FEMALE FORM by Jessalyn Brooks, $25-$50 at Casetify

A phone case featuring beautiful abstract artwork? Count me in.

4. Sunset by Ali Yeadon, $25-$50 at Casetify

I wish all sunsets looked this good.

5. Zebra Pop, $25-$50 at Casetify

A new take on animal print.

6. Terrazzo with Opaque Background, $25-$50 at Casetify

So many pretty spring colors.

7. Rainbow, $25-$50 at Casetify

Everyone needs a little rainbow in their lives.

8. Glam Brush, $25-$50 at Casetify

A work of art.

9. Babylonia by Jessalyn Brooks, $25-$50 at Casetify

With this phone case, you’ll be a walking museum.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.