Casablanca x New Balance Is The Collab Your Feet Need For Fall

Over the past year, New Balance has emerged as so much more than your dad’s favorite sneaker brand. Now, they’ve been given the fashion set’s seal of approval in a big way. Their signature cushy silhouettes and retro colorways have officially taken over—and a new launch in collaboration with Paris-based brand Casablanca proves that this beloved sneaker brand shows no signs of slowing down.

The New Balance x Casablanca XC-72 Sneakers, which are available to shop now on New Balance’s website, actually made their long-awaited debut on the Casablanca site yesterday. That being said, I have not been able to stop thinking about these shoes, which the brand has dubbed a “Sports Car For Your Feet”—and there’s a good reason why. As someone who lives and dies in her sneakers, these bright options are sure to turn my collection up a notch.

New Balance has had some great fashion collabs over the past year or so, but this isn’t the first time that the two brands have worked together—the new style comes after the cult success of the Casablanca & New Balance 327 and 237 silhouettes earlier this year.

The new XC-72 sneakers feature a streamlined upper silhouette that sits upon a colorful split design on the sole. Three different outsole tread patterns come together to create a shoe inspired by retro New Balance styles but that still feels modern thanks to the bold green-and-orange and red-and-yellow colorways, the latter of which features a black sole that’s actually meant to emulate the look of black racing tires.

The two colorways were inspired by “world-class luxury car design” per a press release announcing the launch, and the shoes made their first-ever appearance several months ago as a part of Casablanca’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, “Grand Prix.”

Fans of Formula 1 racing will know that the timing of this new drop perfectly coincides with the start of the second half of the 2021 racing season this weekend, so lights out and away we go, indeed. Read on to shop both of the sporty colorways now on the New Balance site.

XC-72 Sneaker in Persimmon with Jolly Green

In this vibrant colorway, the all-new XC-72 Sneaker calls back to Casablanca’s previous launches. But, the new silhouette makes the shoe feel brand new.

XC-72 Sneaker in Yellow

Inspired by racing cars, this pair of XC-72 Sneakers features striking hues of red and yellow contrasted against a jet-black sole and white accents.