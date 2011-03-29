Carven Opens In Paris: What We’d Buy If We Were There

There’s something about French contemporary lines that just kills me, and Carven is no different. Understated, incredibly cool, super wearable in unexpected, off beat colors and spot on cuts, designer Guillaume Henry creates the kind of clothes you buy now and wear forever.

How perfectly Parisian would you feel this Spring in striped silk shorts and a louche silk button down? I mean, honestly. Should you find yourself walking down rue Saint Sulpice in Paris, you would find Carven’s first retail boutique, located in the Left Bank, which just opened yesterday. Made to look like the elegant apartment over the Tuileries that you don’t own…yet the space is designed by the man behind the much beloved Colette, Eric Chevallier.

I, sadly, have no plans at the moment to get whisked away to Paris, but that doesn’t mean Carven can’t be mine. In honor of this new opening (and in hopes New York is next), I shopped for what I would walk with should I get an impromptu trip to Spring in Paris.

Carven Boutique details:

36 rue Saint Sulpice

Store hours : Monday Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Phone number : + 33.1.43.54.78.72

www.carven.fr