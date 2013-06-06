Want: Carven’s (Half Off!) Map-Print Sandals

What: Carven’s nerdy-meets-sexy ankle-strap sandals that features a crayon-inspired drawing of Paris on the platform.

Why: My Wardrobe’s Fashion Director, Carmen Borgonovo, named the Carven shoe as one of her top five pieces found on the whole site, so if it’s good enough for her, it’s good enough for us! Also, they’re hugely on sale, at $261 from $522.

How: Try them with a pair of denim skinnies and a billowy white blouse for a summery daytime outfit, or team them up with a sleek black shorts and a structured blazer for a night on the town.

Carven Paris Map Print Neon Heels, $261; at My Wardrobe