Want: A Pair Of Carven Watercolor Trousers (For Half Off!)

What: A pair of colorful, lightweight watercolor trousers in a fantastical Renaissance-inspired print.

Why: We love us some good sale items, and you just can’t beat getting a designer brand like Carven at half-off. Plus, the artistic pattern is also quite beautiful, and makes for a great statement piece.

How: We love these with a basic white blouse and a pair of sleek white shoes, but they would also be chic with a colored blazer that pulls out one of the tones in the pattern.

Carven Watercolor Artist Printed Trousers, $206; at My Wardrobe