Cartoon Supermodel Polly Bean Newest Vogue.com UK Blogger

Polly Bean, the focal point of Neil Kerber‘s comic strip Supermodels is ready for her close-up … in Vogue. Premiere Model Management represents Bean in its “special division” and now the penciled model will have the opportunity to share the details of her fashion life on Vogue.com UK.

She doesn’t begin her Vogue contributions until October, but she’ll be keeping readers up-to-date via Vogue‘s facebook page. Bean’s visibility on Vogue.com is just another aspect of Kerber’s fame thanks to the Supermodels strip, which is featured regularly in Private Eye. We can’t wait to see what Polly Bean has to offer the world of fashion blogging. We know it’s bound to be original.