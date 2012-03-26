Would You Actually Wear These Cartoon-Like Handbags?

Have you ever dreamed of being an animated cartoon character? Yes? No? Maybe, after you’ve watched some Saturday morning cartoons?

Well, Taiwanese designers Chay Su and Rika Lin have created a line of handbags that will have you looking like a lively 2-D character straight out of Who Framed Roger Rabbit?.

Jump From Paper is a collection of bags that, as the name implies, look like they’ve been peeled off of a cartoonist’s sketchbook. The bags look just like 2-D illustrations and without having one in front of you, it’s hard to believe they’re actually wearable accessories. Loads more functional than a paper drawing, these bags are actually big enough to fit a tablet, notebook and even a laptop.

Certainly a testament to the idea that drawings can come to life, the line is made up of nine different styles that retail for between $79 and $129. They’re available online, and New Yorkers and Californians with the most animated personalities can grab one (or more) at Treasure and Bond in New York and Something YOU in Lakewood, CA.

So it’s pretty clear that the freaky optical illusion that Su and Lin have created is a complete success, but are the bags cute enough to wear? Let us know! Could you be into bringing some toon-age into your life, or would you prefer to keep your look firmly in the 3D world?

Let us know in the poll below!