“It” shoe and handbag designer Charlotte Olympia released today the first pieces from her Archie comic-inspired line of bags and shoes, which is totally whimsical and adorable. It fact, it brought to mind the equally-amazing line of Simpsons sneakers Converse did earlier this year, and we realized: fashion and cartoons are frequent bed buddies. But why?
It’s been a longstanding phenomena in streetwear, with brands like Stussy and Nike designing everything from hoodies to hi-top sneakers with comic book and video game characters on them. But last year, that trend really took off in the high-fashion world when Barneys New York teamed up with Disney for its iconic holiday windows, and then Lanvin designed a dress for Minnie Mouse.
Click through the gallery to see fashion’s 10 most memorable cartoon collaborations ever, from Minnie to Snoopy!
MORE FASHION CARTOONS ON STYLECASTER:
Anonymous Cartoonist Envisions Fashion’s Biggest Names As Kids
Cartoon Characters and Their High-End Fashion Counterparts
In 2013, Charlotte Olympia put out a line of shoes and handbags adorned with images from the infamously cheeky Archie comic book line. “When I was 10 years old, my best friend used to go to America every
holiday and bring Archie comics back with her,” Olympia told WWD. “I still
read them today. I especially love Betty and Veronica, they have that
retro pin-up look that I adore.”
In 2012, Barneys New York teamed up with Disney to create "Electric Holiday," which turned some of fashion's most famous faces into cartoon characters. Above, Carine Roitfeld, Naomi Campbell, and the Cheshire Cat.
In 2012, Lanvin creative director Alber Elbaz designed a couture dress just for Minnie Mouse.
Converse produced a line of sneakers featuring The Simpsons in 2013, including such iconic catch phrases as Homer's "D'oh!" and Bart's "I will not waste chalk."
An anonymous cartoonist took the fashion world by storm in 2013 when he or she began drawing cartoon versions of well-known personalities like Anna Wintour, Andre Leon-Talley, and many more.
In 2010, for the 60th anniversary of "Peanuts," the cartoon teamed up with a number of different fashion brands for lines of accessories and apparel. Among the most popular: a collection of Longchamp bags with Snoopy's image on them.
Nike produced a line of Spongebob Squarepants-emblazoned Dunk high-top sneakers, which may look like eye candy for children, but were actually available in grown men's and women's sizes.
Streetwear goliath brand Stussy teamed up with Marvel comics to produce a line of T-shirts featuring many of their superheroes, including the X-Men, Captain America, and more.
Long before the Simpsons sneakers, there were the Converse "Peanuts" sneakers, which featured comic book-inspired illustrations of the iconic cartoon.
These cartoon-like handbags from Jump From Paper, introduced in 2012, take cartoon-fashion collaborations to the next level. They look like two-dimensional drawings, but they are real bags that can be used to carry real-world objects.