“It” shoe and handbag designer Charlotte Olympia released today the first pieces from her Archie comic-inspired line of bags and shoes, which is totally whimsical and adorable. It fact, it brought to mind the equally-amazing line of Simpsons sneakers Converse did earlier this year, and we realized: fashion and cartoons are frequent bed buddies. But why?

It’s been a longstanding phenomena in streetwear, with brands like Stussy and Nike designing everything from hoodies to hi-top sneakers with comic book and video game characters on them. But last year, that trend really took off in the high-fashion world when Barneys New York teamed up with Disney for its iconic holiday windows, and then Lanvin designed a dress for Minnie Mouse.

Click through the gallery to see fashion’s 10 most memorable cartoon collaborations ever, from Minnie to Snoopy!

MORE FASHION CARTOONS ON STYLECASTER:

Anonymous Cartoonist Envisions Fashion’s Biggest Names As Kids

Cartoon Characters and Their High-End Fashion Counterparts