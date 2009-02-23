Cartier for Phillip Lim

Watching the Phillip Lim runway show, I noticed that on top of black leather gloves were beautiful chunky rings. As it turns out, these rings as well as the bracelets and necklaces featured in the show launched Cartier’s new Trinity collection.

The Trinity Ring was first introduced in 1924 and is one of Cartier’s most recognizable signature pieces. The launch with Phillip Lim is timed in accordance with Cartier’s celebration of their 100th year in America.

According to Frédéric de Narp, President and CEO of Cartier North America, they chose Lim beause “his designs are about creativity, unimaginable beauty and constant innovation.”

Of Cartier, Lim said, “Cartier has always been a brand synonymous with associations to independent visionaries in their respective fields – Creators such as Serge Gainsbourg, Jean Cocteau, Yves Saint Laurent, Francoise Hardy, David Bowie, Truman Capote and Andy Warhol. In celebration of this ‘creative independence’ – I was inspired to work with Cartier for my Fall 2009 show to give life to my own vision.”

The new styles, to be available in April, will include bracelets, earrings, and rings accented with diamond stars.