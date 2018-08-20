5 Stunning Cartier Love Bracelet-Inspired Pieces

At once a symbol of status and affection, the Cartier Love bracelet is the ultimate jewelry gift. First released in 1969, the Cartier Love Bracelet was made famous thanks to its unique design, which incorporated the letter “O” in “LOVE” into a signature locking mechanism. Designed to be worn permanently, the bangle could only be put on and taken off with a special screwdriver, symbolizing a committed relationship and devotion.

These days, vintage versions of the Cartier Love bracelet are among the most in-demand and most searched-for items on sites like eBay, with prices in the mid to high four figures.

If a classic Cartier piece is out of your price range for now, or if you’re looking for a less ubiquitous alternative, consider these five pieces, which all offer the same look and feel of the Love Bracelet, while introducing unique details that make them stand out on their own.

1. Kenneth Cole Pave Sculptural Bangle Bracelet

Image courtesy of Amazon

We love the look of this formal and elegant bracelet, which comes in a polished gold finish, with a row of inset rhinestones. A great choice for your evenings out or a fancy black tie occasion.

Kenneth Cole Pave Sculptural Bangle Bracelet, $48 at Amazon

2. Kate Spade Set in Stone Hinged Bangle

Image courtesy of Zappos

A shiny 12k gold-plated metal bangle with elegant glass stones, this Kate Spade stunner features a thin silhouette, minimalist styling and a hinged closure with hook.

Kate Spade Set in Stone hinged bangle, $48 at Zappos

3. Elizabeth and James Obi Bangle

Image courtesy of Zappos

White topaz gemstones accent the minimalist style of this 22K gold plated bangle.

Elizabeth and James Obi bangle, $100 at Zappos

4. Kay Jewelers Bangle Bracelet

Image courtesy of Kay Jewelers

Treat yourself to something truly luxurious with this sleek bangle bracelet. Stunningly rendered in 10k yellow gold with a diamond-cut pattern, this is the ultimate statement piece for a night out on the town.

Kay Jewelers bangle bracelet, $249 at Kay Jewelers

5. Vintage Cartier Love Bracelet

Image courtesy of Ebay

Vintage Cartier Love bracelet, $1,200 at Ebay

How could we pass up the opportunity to include this stunning vintage original?

