Cartier To Launch Campaign For Love Jewelry On Facebook

If this isn’t a sign of the times, then I don’t know what is. Iconic jewelry brand Cartier is turning to Facebook for their latest campaign, and while I was tentative at first, after getting the whole scoop via WWD, I’m totally stoked.

The first leg of their second digital “How Far Would You Go For Love” campaign for the Love jewelry line will launch November 9 on the ridiculously popular social media platform. The brand has over 280,000 “fans” on Facebook, so this seems like a great way to reach the masses. While Cartier is a timeless name, it can’t hurt to market to a younger audience.

“A digital platform is a wonderful medium to express creativity,” said Corinne Delattre, senior vice president and global head of marketing at Cartier International. “Our mission is to keep the timelessness of our maison in the reign of the ‘endless now.'”

The short film directed by Waverly Films, features music from the band Air. The plot revolves around a New York City painter as he goes on a mission to find the perfect vision of a woman.

Frankly I love it, but anything related to Cartier Love can do no wrong in my eyes. Seriously — I’m still waiting for someone to buy me a Love bracelet (hint, hint). (I mean, what’s $5,000? Kim Kardashian spent $10 million on her wedding! I’d wear this everyday for the rest of my damn life! )

Anyway, check out the making of the video below and ponder: How far would you go for Love?