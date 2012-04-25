Exclusive: Carson Kressley’s Ultimate Summer Essentials

Back in July 2003, television viewers fell in love with a little show called Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The groundbreaking Bravo show brought five men, collectively known as the “Fab Five,” to fame thanks to their superior taste. The man who stood out the most was resident fashion expert Carson Kressley, whose witty one-liners, engaging personality and unparalleled eye for style quickly made him a household name.

After Queer Eye ended, Carson stayed in the spotlight as a host for How to Look Good Naked, a rather touching reality show that documented women who overcame their fears and became more confident with their bodies. And now he’s back in a big way: with his very own fashion collection on ShopNBC. The Love, Carson collection debuts tomorrow during ShopNBC’s Fashion Day event. His collection is unique in the sense that it does not exclusively cater to size zeros. Carson fights for the rights of the normal people — and he does so stylishly. Love, Carson features an array of sexy prints and colors in a variety of silhouettes.

In honor of Carson’s big development, we chatted with him about his summer essentials. Click through the gallery above to find out what Carson thinks you need to have! (Hey, you trusted his opinion on Queer Eye, you have to trust him now too!)