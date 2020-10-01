Here’s an Update on Carrington & Laurel’s Relationship After ‘Love Island’

Love Island fans want to know: Are Carrington and Laurel still together after the Love Island USA season 2 finale? Looks like a yes, but first let’s look back on their journey at the Love Island villa in Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Carrington was one of the OG boys when he came to the villa in August. He first coupled with Kaitlynn before Kierstan entered the villa and he recoupled with her. Kierstan and Carrington seemed like one of the strongest couples in the villa until Casa Amor where Carrington recoupled with Laurel and shocked the girls back at the villa. Kierstan, who chose to stay loyal, was then left single, and Carrington and Laurel’s Love Island journey started. Though they started off strong, Laurel and Carrington hit a rough patch in their relationship with Lakeyn entered the villa and Carrington immediately bonded with her. After some back and forth, he chose Laurel at the next recoupling, and Lakeyn recoupled with Bennett (who she still seems to be with.)

Fast forward to the finale, and Laurel and Carrington came in fourth in the race to be America’s favorite couple. Calvin and Moira came in third. Cely and Johnny came in second. And Justine and Caleb came in first and were awarded $100,000 and the title of America’s favorite couple for Love Island USA season 2.

So far, it looks like the other three couples in the final four seem to be committed to pursuing their relationships in the outside world, but what about Laurel and Carrington. After they still together after the Love Island USA season 2 finale or have they parted ways? As of writing this, it looks like Laurel and Carrington are still together.

After the finale, Laurel, who regained access to her Instagram, wrote a long note about her experience on Love Island and how excited she is for her future with Carrington. “Words can’t even describe the emotions I’m feeling right now. Thank you to everyone for all of the love, support, and taking on this crazy journey with me,” she wrote. “This experience not only brought me my handsome man, but also along with that so much growth and an amazing new family.”

She continued, “I want to say a special thank you to everyone behind the scenes and in production for making this the absolute best experience I have ever had. Thank you to everyone who tuned in and watched our time on @loveislandusa We love you endlessly. xo ❤️.”

Carrington, for his part, also posted a photo of him and Laurel on his Instagram, with a caption about the friends he made on Love Island. He didn’t reference Laurel in his post, but hey, maybe that was an oversight. “Thank you for all the support! This was the craziest experience of our life. I made so many great memories and life long friends. Thank you @loveislandusa !!!❤️” he wrote.

